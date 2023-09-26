Tropical storm Philippe weakens over central Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology reported today that tropical storm Philippe has had a slight weakening over the central Atlantic during the day.



At six o'clock in the afternoon its central region was estimated at 17.3 degrees north latitude and 46.9 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 1,715 kilometers (km) east of the islands of the northern group of the Lesser Antilles.



It moves with a direction close to the west at 24 kilometers per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds that have decreased to 75 km/h and the central pressure is one thousand two hectoPascal.



It is estimated that in the next 12 to 24 hours this system will begin to move towards the west northwest, and then turn to the northwest with a similar speed of translation. It will continue with little change in intensity over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Philippe does not represent a danger for Cuba, it is only of interest for navigation in the area.