Worldwide in solidarity with Cuba after terrorist attack





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) Organizations from different regions of the world expressed today their solidarity with Cuba after the terrorist attack against the Cuban embassy to the United States on Sunday, September 24.



On X, Cuban foreign ministry shared the statement of the Union of Cuban Residents in Argentina in which they condemned all terrorist acts against the diplomatic headquarters of the Caribbean country.



It is the responsibility of the U.S. government not to let acts like these go unpunished and to guarantee the physical integrity of diplomatic personnel, the statement added.



On the same social network, the Berlin Consulate published a message from Cubans living in Germany in support of the island in which they denounce the act and the permanence of Cuba on the list of States sponsoring terrorism.



It is unacceptable that cases like these can occur in Washington, and it can only be explained by the total complicity of the White House administrations with the counterrevolutionary and mafia groups that have been acting from Miami for 64 years against the people of Cuba and its Revolution, the Communist Party of Mexico said in a statement.



The party organization also condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. on the island.



A strong condemnation was made by the Syrian Association of Graduates in Cuba, which described the act as a vile action that proves the impunity with which terrorists act from U.S. soil protected by a complicit political system.



Gabo Becerra Yañez, coordinator of the Colombia-Cuba parliamentary friendship group, condemned this act of violence and requested the US authorities to investigate and sanction those responsible for these acts of terrorism, as well as to guarantee security measures for the diplomatic mission and its facilities, as mandated by international law.



The Popular Vanguard Party (Communist) of Costa Rica recalled that this is the second act against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in less than three years.



The Martiana Association of Cuban Residents in Panama called for the investigation of the criminals who perpetuated the act and punish them with the full force of the law.



Other associations of Cubans living in countries such as Italy, Cyprus and Spain also showed their unhappiness with what happened and condemned all hostile and violent acts.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the evening hours of September 24, 2023, a terrorist attack took place against the facilities of the Cuban Embassy to the US, when an individual threw from the sidewalk two Molotov cocktails on the perimeter fence of the facility.

It stated that no damage was caused to the personnel at that facility and at the request of the Cuban diplomatic mission, officers of the U.S. Secret Service were present and had access to its facilities to verify the violent action perpetrated.