Mexican government condemns attack on Cuban embassy





HAVANA, Cuba, cUBA, Sep 25 (ACN) Mexico condemned Sunday's attack against the Cuban Embassy to the United States, and expressed its solidarity with the people and government of the Caribbean nation.



A statement issued by the Mexican foreign ministry demanded a thorough investigation and to bring to justice those responsible for the attack, which Cuba described as an act of terrorism.



The text indicates that Alicia Barcena, Mexican foreign minister, expressed her solidarity to her Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who on Sunday, on the social network X, said that an individual threw two homemade incendiary bombs (Molotov cocktails) at the headquarters of the Embassy in Washington, United States.



"We reaffirm our commitment to peace and dialogue, and condemn any form of violence," stresses the statement published on the Mexican government's website.



Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, denounced today the violent act and called for action by the U.S. authorities.



Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that this is the second attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington since April 2020, when Cuban-born citizen Alexander Alazo Baró fired 32 projectiles from a semi-automatic assault rifle.



"Anti-Cuban groups turn to terrorism when they feel impunity, something about which Cuba has repeatedly alerted U.S. authorities," he stressed.