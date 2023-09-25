Tribute to Father Varela in New York





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) “They say that Father Felix Varela suffered a great deal in this city since he arrived 200 years ago. And yet, he was always friendly to everyone,” said Monsignor Octavio Cisneros, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Brooklyn, to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the Church of the Transfiguration.



He told the Head of State that Father Varela's work greatly shaped the history of the Church in the United States and praised the way the Cuban priest contributed his wisdom and commitment to this country as well.



Along with other top officials, Díaz-Canel laid a wreath at the bust of the venerable Varela, a patriotic precursor of Cuban independence and builder of the Island’s ethical identity. “Thank you for your kindness and for preserving Varela's memory,” he told those present.



Shortly after the tribute, the Head of State posted on the social network X: “‘He who first taught us to think’ wanted Cuba to be as island in politics as in nature and to owe its independence only to his children.”