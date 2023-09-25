Esteban Lazo pays official visit to Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, began an official visit to Vietnam at the head of a delegation that will participate in the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Fidel's first visit to Vietnam.



Following a meeting in Hanoi with members of the Cuban State’s cooperation program in Vietnam, Lazo Hernández will take part in many events organized as a tribute to the historic visit, including official talks with top Vietnamese authorities, a tour of the places visited by Fidel in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, and the activities to honor the hero Ho Chi Minh.



On September 12 to 17, 1973, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz went on a trip to Vietnam, becoming the first and only world leader, Head of State or Government, to visit the liberated territories of South Vietnam when they were still under threat of U.S. bombings. His presence in Vietnam was a milestone in the long history of endearing relations of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.