Cuba at Non-Aligned and G-77 Ministerial Meeting in New York





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez took part at the Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 plus China, in New York.



In his remarks at the meeting, Minister Rodriguez proposed the coordination of actions in the preparations of the Summit of the Future, to take place September next year with the expectations to influence the performance of the United Nations system.



The gathering took place during the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, which kicked off September 19.



The Non-Aligned Movement was founded in 1961 and constitutes an important forum for political coordination. It is made up of 120 countries backing the interests and priorities of developing nations.