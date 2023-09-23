Cuban President Meets with US Entrepreneurs





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with US entrepreneurs on Friday in New York about ongoing transformations on the island’s economy and new business opportunities.



The head of state explained about the meeting’s agenda on his X account and added that he appreciated the participants’ interest in improving bilateral relations between the US and Cuba. https://bitly.ws/VsWM



In a separate X message, Diaz-Canel said he had granted an interview to The Nation magazine, in which he talked about Cuba’s current reality, relations with the United States and current complex conditions facing the world.



The Cuban President is in New York heading the island’s high-level delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.