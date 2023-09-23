All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
24
September Sunday

Cuban President Meets with US Entrepreneurs



Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with US entrepreneurs on Friday in New York about ongoing transformations on the island’s economy and new business opportunities.

The head of state explained about the meeting’s agenda on his X account and added that he appreciated the participants’ interest in improving bilateral relations between the US and Cuba. https://bitly.ws/VsWM

In a separate X message, Diaz-Canel said he had granted an interview to The Nation magazine, in which he talked about Cuba’s current reality, relations with the United States and current complex conditions facing the world.

The Cuban President is in New York heading the island’s high-level delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News