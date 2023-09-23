Cuban President Meets with US Health Professionals





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Every time Cuban and US health professionals meet either on the island or in the US it seems that everything is possible to achieve between our nations.



The statement was issued by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his X account after meeting in New York with local health professionals and directives who have maintained relations with Cuba. https://rb.gy/og5i5



Only two obstacles are in the way of solidarity and cooperation: the spurious list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism and the (US) blockade, said the Cuban President on his social media account.



The Cuban President is in New York heading the island’s high-level delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.