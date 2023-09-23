Cuba participated in Summit of Leaders of Small Island States





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, participated today in the Summit of Leaders of Small Island States, held within the framework of the High-Level Segment of the United Nations General Assembly.



In the U.S. city of New York, headquarters of the international organization, the meeting addressed the priorities and challenges of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the Cuban diplomat said on X.



She reported on the Final Declaration adopted, which will guide the way to the next SIDS Conference, scheduled for 2024, and assured that Cuba will actively participate in the negotiation of the next program for the member countries of the group, to be adopted at that meeting.



Cuba, pro tempore President of the Group of 77 and China, extended an invitation to the representatives of small island states to participate, on December 2, in the Summit convened by the consultation mechanism, within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).



Together we will make the voice of the South heard and advocate for their interests and the recognition of the special circumstances of SIDS in the face of climate change, Rodriguez added on the social network.



According to the United Nations, the group of Small Island Developing States comprises 38 member states of that international organization and 20 non-members or associate members of regional commissions.