Diaz-Canel spoke at foreign ministers' meeting of the G77 and China





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel spoke today at the 47th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, whose pro tempore presidency Cuba has held since January this year.



As reported in X Anayansi Rodriguez, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic participated in the opening segment of the event, held in New York, United States.



She added that the meeting of G77 foreign ministers and China, which took place in the context of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, was attended by Dennis Francis, President of this session, and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.



On the same social network, Ernesto Soberon, director general of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, said that as part of the meeting, it was decided that Uganda, a country located in East Africa, with a population of more than 48 million inhabitants, will hold the next pro tempore presidency of the G77 and China.



Diaz-Canel, at the head of the Cuban delegation present at the United Nations High-Level Segment, is on his fourth day of work in New York City on Friday.



Cuba takes part in the meetings and parallel summits on behalf of the G77 and China, an organization created in 1964 that currently has 134 member states representing 80 percent of the world's population.