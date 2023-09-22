Cuban FM held meetings with many of his counterparts





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, reported on X that he held meetings in New York with several of his counterparts.



In dialogue with Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, they reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, as well as the mutual willingness to deepen economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties for the benefit of both nations.



During the meeting with Abshir Omar Jama, minister of foreign affairs of Somalia, they reaffirmed the will to strengthen bilateral ties and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.



During the exchange with HakanFidan, head of Türkiye foreign relations, they confirmed the willingness to continue strengthening political dialogue and continue working to promote economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties, based on existing potentialities, said Rodriguez Parrilla in his message.



The Cuban diplomat is in New York as part of the delegation of the Caribbean island nation that is participating in the activities in the context of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.













