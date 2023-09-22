Cuban President Meets US Experts





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with US professionals in the fields of science and technology in New York.



On his X account, the head of state said that during the meeting with the US professionals he explained them about the achievements of Cuba despite the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



During the meeting, in the context of the 78 Session of the UN General Assembly, Diaz-Canel and the US experts addressed cooperation and how much can be done to lay bridges between the two nations. In this regard, we must also be innovators, said Diaz Canel.



The Cuban President heads the high-level delegation representing the Group of 77 plus China at the UN forum.