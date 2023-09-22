US Authorities Return 35 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) A group of 35 Irregular migrants were returned to Cuba on board a charter flight from the United States on Thursday.



Thirty four men and one woman made up the group which arrived at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



Five of the individuals had illegally left the island by sea, while the rest traveled legally to other countries and later joined irregular routes towards US territory.



With this flight, the US has returned 324 irregular migrants so far by plane; the total figure of returned migrants has reached four thousand 299 only this year and that includes a total of 103 return operations by sea or by plane from different countries of the region.



Cuban authorities reiterate their commitment to a safe and orderly migration and alert about the danger and risks for life entailed by any illegal departure by sea.