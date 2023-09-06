Cuban president sends condolences to US activist Gail Walker





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, expressed his condolences to Gail Walker, executive director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organizing (IFCO), on the death of her brother Richard Manson Walker.



On X, previously Twitter, the president sent a strong hug to the Walkers, whom he considered as part of the Cuban family.



Dear friend and colleague Gail Walker, we accompany with sincere sorrow your pain and that of the entire Walker family in moments like this, Diaz-Canel said.



On the same social network, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, offered his deepest condolences to Walker for what happened.



On Facebook, the U.S. activist reported the death of her younger brother from a heart attack, a few days before the 13th anniversary of the death of her father Lucius Walker (1939-2010), leader of Pastors for Peace.