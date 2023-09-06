Cuba praises progress in Colombia's peace talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, praised today the progress achieved in the 4th round of peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN by its Spanish acronym) that took place in Caracas, Venezuela.



On X, formerly Twitter, Cuban diplomat ratified the island's support to the process, in its capacity as one of the guarantor countries.



The Caracas Agreements establish the creation of humanitarian zones in which there will be an intervention, not only of a humanitarian nature, but also through development projects that will embody many of the peace agreements being reached by the talks.



On Sunday, the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire, one of the agreements reached at the conclusion of the Third Cycle on June 9 in Havana, was in effect for one month.