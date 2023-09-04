All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Dominican foreign minister to make official visit to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Roberto Alvarez Gil, Dominican Republic's foreign minister, will begin today an official visit to Cuba that will last until Tuesday, September 5.

According to the Cuban foreign ministry on its website, during his stay the diplomatwill hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out different activities of interest.

Cuba and the Dominican Republic reestablished bilateral relations on April 16, 1998 after the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to this territory.

Both nations are united by historical ties of cooperation, friendship and solidarity.

