Cuba and Thailand highlight state of bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister, and Ureerat Chareontoh, Director General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), highlighted in Havana the positive state of bilateral ties that unite their nations.



At the meeting, part of a working visit made by the head of TICA to the Caribbean country, both officials agreed on the broad prospects for strengthening cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, as well as promoting joint projects for the development of South-South cooperation and with third countries.



Cabrisas Ruiz referred to Cuba's status as pro tempore president of the Group of 77 + China and ratified the interest in having TICA's participation in the implementation of projects promoted by the Caribbean island and aimed at promoting the fulfillment of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and post-pandemic recovery.



The Thai director expressed her satisfaction with the exchanges held with different Cuban organizations and the promising prospects for developing projects in health, environment, innovation, biotechnology and agriculture, among others.



She highlighted the privilege of being able to learn during their stay from Cuban experiences, a pioneer and example of the cooperation that a developing country can offer to other nations in need.



The Asian delegation arrived in Havana on Monday for a working visit that will last until August 31, in compliance with an invitation from the Deputy Prime Minister.