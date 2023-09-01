Idalia made landfall in the U.S. and weakened to a tropical storm





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Idalia is again a tropical storm after lashing Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, according to the Institute of Meteorology.



Idalia moved over southeastern U.S.A. as it weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, Idalia kept its course and steadily turned eastward, increasing its speed and losing strength as it traveled through U.S. territory and moved offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.



The next Tropical Cyclone Watch for this weather event will be issued Thursday at 6:00 p.m.