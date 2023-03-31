Cuba to host 1st edition of the Month of Europe in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) With the aim of strengthening ties and promoting a positive agenda for the development of the people, it was announced today the celebration of the Month of Europe in Cuba.



The first edition of the event will take place April 9 to May 9 in different venues in Havana, the Fabrica de Arte Cubano (Cuban Art Factory) announced at a press conference.



Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Havana, said that concerts, plastic arts exhibitions, dance festivals, cinema, literature and culinary workshops will be held as a platform to strengthen ties between artists and institutions from the Old Continent and the Caribbean nation.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Brilhante Pedrosa stated that the diplomatic headquarters of the EU member states present in the archipelago will participate in one way or another through bilateral and collective activities, in an effort to achieve diversified attendance of the public.

Details of other activities such as the workshop on egg painting in Cuban schools, the gala for the centenary of Maria Callas, the most eminent opera singer of the 20th century, and the colloquium at the Higher Institute of International Relations with the presence of students of this career were specified.



As a tribute to the Spanish Language Day, to be celebrated on April 23, the Embassy of Spain informed about days to evoke the work of the poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca.



The event was attended by members of the Cuban ministries of foreign affairs and culture, as well as the office of the historian of the city of Havana (OHCH). The Intermezzo Quartet, from the Faculty of Music of the Transilvania University of Brasov, Romania, also performed.