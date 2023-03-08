Cuba and Italy strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Cuba and the International Italo-Latin American Organization (IILA by its Italian acronym) noted today the strengthening of traditional ties of cooperation and their willingness to continue developing joint projects.



This was highlighted on Twitter by Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, Cuban foreign minister, after a meeting with Antonella Cavallari, secretary general of that organization, a meeting he described as fruitful.



On the same social network, the IILA shared images of the cordial meeting and declared the organization's commitment to the island and other countries in the region in anticipation of the next Summit of Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union (EU-Celac) scheduled to be held in July 2023.



IILA is a Rome-based intergovernmental body created in 1966 as a tool to promote and enhance relations between Italy, Europe and Latin America, which since 2007 has been an observer member of the United Nations General Assembly, and since 2018 of the EU-Celac ministerial meetings.