Cuba calls for strengthening cooperation among countries of the South





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) On behalf of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China) and as president pro tempore, Cuba advocated today in Qatar to strengthen cooperation among the countries of the South, taking advantage of their great potential in science, technology and innovation.



Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on South-South Cooperation of the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the Cuban minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, at the head of the delegation, stressed the importance of aligning the capacities of these nations.



As reported on Twitter by the official account for the pro tempore presidency of the G77 + China, the Cuban representative highlighted that this cooperation is necessary to avoid being left behind in a scenario similar to the one faced by the countries of the South with the COVID-19.



In his speech, he referred to the multiple crises faced by developing countries due to the negative socioeconomic impact of pandemics, climate change, growing over-indebtedness, food insecurity and the technological gap.



Malmierca emphasized that South-South cooperation based on solidarity does not exempt developed countries from their commitment to assist especially LDCs, in reference to the historical commitment of those nations to contribute to Official Development Assistance (ODA).



On Monday, Malmierca participated in the General Debate of the Conference, in which he indicated that international assistance to the poorest nations should prioritize elements such as access to effective and affordable anti-COVID-19 vaccines, addressing the debt burden, and increasing the transfer of technology.



The 5th UN Conference on LDCs is taking place in Doha, Qatar, March 5-9, with the aim of building a new program of action for the poorest nations.



The group, currently composed of 48 members, has been described as the poorest and weakest sector of the international community, whose economic and social development represents a great challenge.