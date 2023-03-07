Cuban delegation carries out work program in Qatar





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) In the context of the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the Cuban delegation, led by the minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, is carrying out an extensive work program in Qatar, the venue of the event.



As Cuba's representative in his capacity as president of the Group of 77 plus China (G-77 + China), Malmierca held an exchange with Jens Wandel, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), in which he explained the interest in promoting concrete cooperation actions.



This was reported on Twitter by the Cuban official, who also said that at the meeting he was able to learn more about the professional capacity of UNOPS to support development projects in G-77+China countries.



Malmierca described the meeting with the Egyptian minister of cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, as productive, since both parties agreed on issues such as the need for a reform of the international financial architecture, innovation and South-South cooperation.



According to the Cuban ambassador to Qatar, Oscar Leon, the minister also made statements to the Arab country's television, in which he stressed the importance of the Conference on LDCs and the need to support these nations.



On Monday, the Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment met with representatives of China and India, who ratified their support for Cuba as president of the G-77 + China.



During the meeting with the Chinese delegation, they discussed ideas to promote projects for the benefit of the member countries of the forum, which brings together developing countries and is the largest and most diverse in the multilateral arena.



Meanwhile, with Rakjumar Singh, Indian minister of state for foreign affairs, Malmierca reviewed the progress of bilateral economic cooperation, especially in terms of credits for renewable energy projects.



Speaking at the General Debate of the 5th UN Conference on LDCs, Malmierca, on behalf of the G-77 + China, affirmed that achieving the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda will require renewed global partnership, real solidarity and means of implementation at the level of the requirements of these nations.



The representative of the Caribbean nation reiterated the solidarity with the LDCs of the grouping that his country presides, and ratified its willingness to decisively support the implementation of the Doha Action Program, within the framework of South-South Cooperation, and as a complement to the strengthened cooperation to be carried out with developed countries.