Cuban PM visits health institutions in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited health institutions in Caracas, as part of the work agenda of his visit to Venezuela.



The head of government arrived in the Diego Santana Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI) accompanied by Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health; Josefina Vidal, deputy minister of the foreign ministry; Roberto Lopez, deputy minister of the ministry of foreign trade and investment, and Dagoberto Rodriguez, ambassador to that country, according to the Cuban medical mission on Twitter.



During the tour around the center where 23 Cuban collaborators work, Marrero Cruz expressed his support and gratitude to the medical personnel for the work they carry out in that sister nation.



At the exchange with members of the group, the Prime Minister expressed his interest in the living conditions of the specialists and encouraged them to continue working with professionalism, quality and sensitivity.



Marrero Cruz said on the same social network that on Monday he spoke with the heads of the Cuban missions in Venezuela and updated them on the current situation in the country.



The Prime Minister arrived in that nation as part of the high-level delegation that accompanied Army General Raul Castro to pay homage to Commander Hugo Chavez 10 years after his death.