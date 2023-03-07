G77 + China proposes actions to help least developed countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) A group of actions for international assistance to the poorest nations was Cuba's proposal at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), where the Caribbean nation is participating as president of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China).



Speaking at the General Debate of the event, which is being held in Doha, Qatar, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, said that achieving the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda will require a renewed global partnership, real solidarity and means of implementation at the level of the requirements of the LDCs.



He mentioned as a first step, providing adequate and timely COVID-19 vaccines that are safe, quality, effective and affordable for this group of countries.



Secondly, he said, the unsustainable debt burden in many LDCs must be addressed, and urgent and necessary measures must be taken to reduce the debt situation.



It is also imperative that developed countries fulfill their historic commitment to allocate between 0.15 % and 0.20 % of their gross domestic product (GDP) to Official Development Assistance (ODA) to the least developed countries, Malmierca stressed.



Cuban minister added as a fourth requirement, to increase technology transfer and capacity building, as well as technological and scientific cooperation from developed countries to LDCs, to promote sustainable development in its three dimensions and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda.



He described the current critical situation, in which developing countries face multiple challenges, especially those related to economic and social recovery from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also said that they face enormous financial and debt difficulties, rising food prices, the escalation of the climate emergency and an unbalanced economic order that perpetuates inequalities and poverty.



Malmierca argued that LDCs account for less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet they are on the front line of the climate crisis, which is inconceivable.



On behalf of the G77 + China, Cuba conveyed condolences and solidarity to the governments and people of Syria and Turkey, affected in February by devastating earthquakes that caused the loss of tens of thousands of lives, victims and extensive material damage.



Likewise, the representative of the Caribbean nation reiterated the group's solidarity with the LDCs and ratified its willingness to decisively support the implementation of the Doha Program of Action, within the framework of South-South Cooperation, and as a complement to the strengthened cooperation to be carried out with developed countries.