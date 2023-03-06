Raúl Castro arrives in Venezuela to pay tribute to Chávez





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) A high-level Cuban delegation, headed by the historic leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro, arrived this Saturday in Venezuela to pay tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez (1954-2013), 10 years after his physical departure.



At the Simón Bolívar International Airport of Maiquetía, La Guaira State, the sectorial Vice-President of Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez, welcomed the visitors, reports Prensa Latina (PL) from Caracas.



The Cuban Army General arrived accompanied by Commander of the Revolution and Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdes; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health; Vicente de la O Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines; Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Roberto Lopez, Deputy Minister of MINCEX, and Dagoberto Rodriguez Barrera, Ambassador to Venezuela.



Also this Saturday, former Bolivian President Evo Morales (2006-2019) arrived in Venezuela to join the commemorative activities, in which more than a hundred personalities and intellectuals from all continents are present, adds PL.



Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), Xiomara Zelaya, President of the Regional Relations and Integration Commission, and Gerardo Torres Zelaya, Vice Chancellor of Foreign Policy, also arrived in Caracas to participate in the tributes to Chavez.









