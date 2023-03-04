Cuba ratifies its support to Nicaragua at the Human Rights Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuba ratified today before the Human Rights Council its unwavering support to the government and people of Nicaragua, in its purposes of justice, welfare and social emancipation.



During the 52nd regular session of the intergovernmental body, which meets in Geneva, Cuba's permanent representative to the international organizations, Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, denounced the coercive measures against Nicaragua and other developing nations.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban mission in Geneva, the diplomat said in his speech that this type of provisions, politicization and illegitimate use of United Nations bodies and mechanisms are intended to manipulate the internal situation in Nicaragua, destabilize its government and damage its image.



He stated that the true way to act on behalf of human rights is to demand the immediate elimination of unilateral coercive measures, since their repercussions on the full enjoyment of these rights in the populations of the affected countries are well documented.



On Tuesday, speaking at the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced the imperialist attempts to turn this instance of the United Nations System into a tribunal against countries that do not subordinate themselves to the geopolitical interests of powerful governments.