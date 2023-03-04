Cuban delegation concludes work program in Azerbaijan





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Cuban delegation to the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, headed by vicepresident Salvador Valdes Mesa, concluded today its work program in Azerbaijan, host of the event, where joint actions for the post-pandemic recovery were addressed.



The high-ranking official reiterated on Thursday his country's willingness to support, wherever necessary, the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with national vaccines against the disease.



In his speech, Valdes Mesa called on NAM members to promote international cooperation and solidarity to face challenges and assert the just demands of the countries of the South.



During the days prior to the meeting, the Cuban delegation, which also included the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez and other officials of that portfolio, held high-level exchanges with officials of international organizations and foreign delegations.



Portal Miranda said that these spaces were favorable to expand collaboration links in the medical sector and agree on ways to move forward in the creation of multiple projects of common interest for Cuba and Azerbaijan.



Portal Miranda and his local counterpart, Teymur Musayev, also held a meeting to discuss new perspectives for the development and strengthening of cooperation in pharmaceutical industry, as well as the exchange of experiences between national public health institutions.