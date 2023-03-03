President of the Cuban parliament holds talks with Bolivian senate speaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), held a dialogue on Thursday with Andronico Rodriguez Ledezma, president of the Chamber of Senators of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, who is on an official visit to the Caribbean nation.



From the National Capitol, institutional headquarters of the main legislative body of the country, Lazo Hernandez expressed that the presence of the senator in Cuba constitutes a boost to the parliamentary links and to the bilateral ties that exist between Cubans and Bolivians in socioeconomic and political matters.



Lazo, who is also president of the Council of State, updated Rodriguez Ledezma on the work in which the National Assembly of People's Power is currently involved, since in the current month national elections will be held and in April the 10th Legislature of that body will be constituted.



He pointed out that although the current term brought with it numerous changes, among them, the approval of the Constitution of the Republic, the Family Code and the improvement of the bodies of the People's Power for the sake of a more participative democracy where the people are the protagonists, the Parliament will overcome these transformations in 2023.



On the Bolivian side, Rodriguez Ledezma ratified the commitment of brotherhood with the Caribbean nation, inspired by the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, of whom he stressed that he taught the people of Latin America and the Caribbean the importance of solidarity.



The president of the Bolivian Senate highlighted how Cuba supported the strengthening of revolutionary programs in his country with medical and educational brigades and insisted that those actions, broken by the 2019 coup d'état to the government of Evo Morales, should be resumed.



Rodriguez Ledezma thanked the Cuban leadership and people for their confidence in the Movement Towards Socialism and for not giving up on the Bolivians in the moments of greatest political, economic and social tensions.