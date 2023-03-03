Cuba Salutes Election of New Vietnamese President





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong, who was elected new head of state of Vietnam.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel affirmed his country’s willingness to keep deepening the traditional relations of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation with Vietnam.



Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also sent greetings to the new Vietnamese president whose term of office will run till 2026.



Van Thuong was inaugurated new Vietnamese President after having received the vote of 98,38 percent of the Parliament members. His election was preceded by a meeting of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party, in which all candidates to the post were presented, according to PL News Agency.