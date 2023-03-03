No Attacks ever Occurred against US Diplomats in Cuba





Havana, March 2 (ACN) The US intelligence community finally admitted that no attacks against US diplomats ever occurred in Cuba or in any other place, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



The minister said that after the US imposed measures against Cuba based on accusations on the alleged sonic attacks, a setback on bilateral relation came in a result, but once again the symptoms reported were caused by natural factors.



Nothing will repair the damage inflicted on Cuban families by the extreme sanctions imposed on the base of false events, said Rodriguez on his Twitter account and he went on to refer to the results of the Jason Report of 2021 which explains that no plausible source of energy could produce audio or video signals recorded or the reported medical effects.



An article published on The Washington Post on Wednesday https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/03/01/havana-syndrome-intelligence-report-weapon/ explained that some US intelligence agencies concluded that it is improbable that the alleged attacks could have been produced by a foreign agent or an energy weapon.



The article reads that “the mysterious ailment known as “Havana syndrome” did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary, according to an intelligence report that shatters a long-disputed theory that hundreds of U.S. personnel were targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon.”



“Seven intelligence agencies participated in the review of approximately 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents,” the term the government uses to describe a constellation of physical symptoms including ringing in the ears followed by pressure in the head and nausea, headaches and acute discomfort.”



“Five of those agencies determined it was “very unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for the symptoms, either as the result of purposeful actions — such as a directed energy weapon — or as the byproduct of some other activity, including electronic surveillance that unintentionally could have made people sick, the officials said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the findings of the assessment, which had not yet been made public, according to the article.”



“In a statement, CIA Director William J. Burns said analysts had conducted “one of the largest and most intensive investigations in the Agency’s history. I and my leadership team stand firmly behind the work conducted and the findings.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/03/01/havana-syndrome-intelligence-report-weapon/