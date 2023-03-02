Cuban VP attends NAM Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa participated today in the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Post-COVID-19 Recovery, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Valdés Mesa, at the head of a Cuban delegation that also includes Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez and other officials, spoke at the event, centered on post-pandemic recovery.



This Summit follows up on the virtual one held on May 4, 2020, themed "United against COVID-19", where Cuba was represented by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



The priorities of the Cuban delegation are to insist on the need for the countries of the South to develop joint actions in order to overcome the multidimensional impact of the pandemic and to denounce the intensification of the U.S. blockade during this difficult stage.