Cuba to attend 5th Conference on the Least Developed Countries

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) In its capacity as president of the G77+ China, Cuba will be in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, to be held in Doha, Qatar, on March 5 to 9 and intended to design a new action plan for the benefit of the poorest nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).

The category of least developed countries (LDCs) was officially established in 1971 by the UN General Assembly with a view to attracting special international support for its most vulnerable and disadvantaged members.

The 48 current LDCs have been described as the poorest and weakest sector of the international community whose economic and social development stands as a major challenge for both them and their partners.

The first of these UN Conferences was held in Paris in 1981 to address the special needs of these states.

