Cuba Ratifies Support of Peace at Disarmament Forum





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Cuba ratified on Wednesday its support of the adoption of an integral and balanced working program aiming to the need of peace and stability in today’s world, during the high-level segment of the Geneva Conference on Disarmament.



On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the need to advance towards nuclear disarmament in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible way as a priority.



Minister Rodriguez expressed Cuba’s support of the forum, which is the only multilateral body in charge of negotiating legally binding instruments in the field of disarmament.



He also expressed Cuba’s pride to be part of a region that counts on the largest number of states with the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and which affirmed its support of nuclear disarmament as stated on the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in 2014.



Bruno Rodriguez arrived in Switzerland on February 27 heading a delegation to the high-level segments of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52 Session of the Human Rights Council.



