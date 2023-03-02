Cuba Extends Solidarity to Greece after Train Accident





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his solidarity and deepest sorrow to the people and government of Greece after a train accident which claimed over 30 lives and injured nearly 90 persons on Tuesday in the City of Larissa.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez sent his condolences to the relatives of the victims and his wish for a fast recovery of the injured in the collision between a passenger train and a cargo one running on the same track.



The passenger train carried some 350 people on board on the route from the capital Athens to Thessalonica, said the spokesperson with the Greece Firefighters Service.



Rescue teams are still searching for people trapped in the debris, while the exact causes of the accident are under investigation.





