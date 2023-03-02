Cuban VP continues work agenda in Azerbaijan





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa met today in Azerbaijan with local authorities and foreign delegations as part of his visit to the Asian country, which includes attending the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to the COVID-19.



Valdés Mesa reported that he talked with the speaker of the Azerbaijani legislature, Sahiba Gafarova, and both sides agreed to keep boosting bilateral ties in all areas, particularly inter-parliamentary ones.



He also met with the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic—whom he invited to visit Cuba—and with the Ugandan Foreign Minister Abu Odongo.



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received and met with the Cuban delegation on Tuesday and agreed with the VP that the two countries are eager to develop their relations and expand cooperation in sectors such as health.



During the Summit, Cuba will insist on the need for the countries of the South to develop joint actions to overcome the effects of COVID-19 and will denounce the intensification of the U.S. blockade during this complex period.