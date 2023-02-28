Cuban VP exchanges with President of Azerbaijan





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, exchanged today with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the context of his visit to that Asian country, where he will chair the delegation of the Caribbean nation to the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to the COVID-19.



Valdes Mesa described the meeting as excellent, in a message on Twitter in which he specified that they ratified the willingness of the two countries to continue deepening working relations.



Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy minister of foreign affairs, who is part of Cuba's representation, detailed in the same social network that both authorities agreed to strengthen coordination in the presidencies of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China) and the NAM.



They also confirmed the willingness to expand cooperation in sectors such as health.



Cuba holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of the G77 + China, the largest and most diverse forum for multilateral coordination, which brings together 134 developing countries, while Azarbaijan chairs the NAM, made up of 120 countries that uphold the principle of non-alignment with the international policies of the major powers.



The NAM Contact Group Summit in response to COVID-19, to be held in Baku, will address post-pandemic recovery, and Cuba will insist on the need for the countries of the South to develop joint actions to overcome the multidimensional effects of COVID-19.

According to the Cuban Presidency, its delegation will also denounce at the meeting the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by the U.S. government during this complex stage.