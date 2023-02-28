Cuban FM carries out work program in Geneva





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held meetings today with officials of United Nations agencies and representatives of foreign delegations, as part of his work program in Geneva.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat informed that his main activities in that city will be the High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council, as well as exchanges with friends of solidarity and Cuban citizens.



During a meeting with the director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed, on behalf of Cuba, the commitment to the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, and the fight against human trafficking and illegal smuggling of migrants.



On the other hand, in a meeting with ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, director general and representative of the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the foreign minister expressed Cuba's commitment to contribute to the success of the event, to be held this year in the Middle Eastern nation.



He also stressed to the Emirati diplomat the priority given by Cuba, since its pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77 plus China, to multilateral processes related to climate change.



During the day, the head of diplomacy of the Caribbean nation also held an exchange with the deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, with whom he stressed the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The Cuban foreign minister's program also included a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki, to whom he reaffirmed the island's solidarity.



Rodriguez Parrilla calso ratified Cuba's unwavering support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to guarantee a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, its delegation to the High-Level Segments in Geneva also includes Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, Permanent Representative of Havana to the International Organizations based in that European city, and other officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Mission of the island.



The Conference on Disarmament is a multilateral forum for the negotiation of multilateral arms control and disarmament agreements, founded in 1979 as a result of the first Special Session on Disarmament of the United Nations General Assembly.



The UN Human Rights Council, created on March 15, 2006 to replace the Commission on Human Rights, is an intergovernmental body composed of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights worldwide.