Cuba Congratulates Dominican Republic on National Independence Commemorations





Havana, Feb 27 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry sent a message of congratulations to the people and government of the Dominican Republic on the occasion of their National Independence Day.



The message ratifies Cuba’s willingness to keep deepening bilateral bonds friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Cuba and the Dominican Republic established full diplomatic relations on April 16, 1998 after the visit to that country by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.



Dominican politician Juan Pablo Duarte proclaimed his country’s independence on February 27, 1844.