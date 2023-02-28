Cuban Foreign Minister Attends High-Level Sessions in Geneva





Havana, Feb 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to take part at High-Level Sessions of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52nd Session of the Human Rights Council.



The top government Cuban official will hold bilateral meetings with United Nations officials and foreign delegations, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban delegation also includes the permanent representative of the island at Geneva-based international organizations and other officials from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Conference on Disarmament is a forum aimed at negotiating multilateral accords on the control of weapons and disarmament, set up in 1979 as a result of the UN General Assembly’s First Special Session on Disarmament.



The Human Rights Council was created March 15, 2006 to replace the former Human Rights Commission.

