Cuban VP to participate in NAM Contact Group Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by its Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, arrived today in Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to the COVID-19, on post-pandemic recovery.



According to the Cuban Presidency, the Cuban delegation will insist on the need for the countries of the South to develop joint actions to overcome the multidimensional effects of the pandemic, and will denounce the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by the U.S. government during this complex stage.



The Summit will follow up on the one held on May 4, 2020 under the theme "United against COVID-19" in virtual format, where Cuba was represented by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country.



The Presidency indicated that the Cuban delegation also included the minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda; the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo; Havana's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carlos Valdes de la Concepcion, among other directors and officials from the foreign ministry.