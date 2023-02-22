Dominican MPs hold talks with Havana officials





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Members of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba of the Dominican Republic's legislative body held talks today with government officials in Havana, with the interest of learning more about the characteristics of the province.



The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) reported on Twitter that the visitors, who are fulfilling a work program, were received by the vice governor of Havana, Yanet Hernandez Perez.



In a visit to the National Capitol on Monday, the Dominican deputies, who arrived in the island on February 18, ratified the willingness to expand and strengthen relations between the legislative bodies of both countries.



Their tour also included a visit to the Cuban Friendship Institute, where they met with its first vice president, Noemi Rabaza, and reaffirmed their interest in strengthening the friendship and collaboration ties.