Cuba Extends Sympathies for Heavy Rain Victims in Brazil





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended his condolences to Brazil’s government and people for the victims of heavy rains that hit the municipalities of San Sebastian and Ubatuba, on the northern coast of Sao Paulo state.



The diplomat extended his sympathies to all the relatives of the disappeared under the torrential rains which surpassed 600 millimeters in just one day, an unprecedentedly high indicator in such a period of time in the country.



At least 36 persons have died, 40 have disappeared and hundreds have been displaced according to local media, which also reported building collapses, and severe damage inflicted on crucial services like drinking water infrastructure, power supply and telephone services.



The most critical situation was reported in the municipality of San Sebastian particularly in facilities on the beaches of Camburi, Baleia, Juqueri, Sahy and Boicucanga.



Book Fair Closes Havana Chapter and Travels to Cuban Provinces



Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) The 31st Havana International Book wound up in Havana February 19 after 10 days of fruitful exhibits and literary encounters to kick off a journey to other Cuban provinces and close doors in eastern Santiago de Cuba city on March 19.



The fair, which was inspired in the saying “Reading is Growing” by National Hero, poet and author Jose Marti, had Colombia as its guest of honor country this year.



The main venue of the event was the 18-century San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress which witnessed the presence of outstanding personalities like Colombia’s Culture Minister Patricia Ariza,



In the context of the fair, Cuba received the visit of Colombia’s vice-president Francia Marquez who attended the event’s inaugural ceremony along Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other top Cuban government officials.



The fair was dedicated local writer Julio Travieso and bibliographer Areceli Garcia, as well as to the one hundredth year of author Fina Garci a Marruz and speleologist Antonio Núñez Jiménez



During 10 days in Havana, the fair also took its book offer out of its main venue and into schools, communities and cultural centers in town, where people were eagerly waiting for the new books.



The president of the Cuban Book Institute Juan Rodriguez Cabrera said that in all, 411 exhibitors from 54 countries participated at the fair, considered the major cultural event to take place annually in Cuba.