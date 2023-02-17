Cuba sends condolences for traffic accident in Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla sent his heartfelt sympathy to close family and friends of the victims of a bus crash in Gualaca, in the Panamanian province of Chiriquí, in which dozens of people died, including undocumented Cuban migrants.



Rodríguez Parrilla assured that the Cuban embassy in Panama keeps in touch with the relevant authorities to identify the victims of Cuban nationality and provide the required consular assistance to our compatriots and their families.



Cuba reiterates its permanent commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration, the diplomat stated.



According to Panama's National Migration Service, the bus was taking 66 people through the Darien Gap to a shelter for migrants in transit, and it is possible that around 33 of them died in the accident.