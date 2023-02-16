Cuban Embassy in Panama Takes Supportive Actions after Car Accident





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) The Cuban embassy in Panama is in contact with local authorities to help identify any Cuban victims of a traffic accident which involved a bus transporting irregular migrants in the province of Chiriqui, the diplomatic mission announced on Wednesday.



Once the Cuban nationals involved in the regrettable event are identified, the embassy will get in contact with their relatives in Cuba and abroad and will offer consular support and assistance, reads the announcement.



According to Panama’s National Migration Service, 66 persons traveled on the bus in transit through the El Darien woods towards a temporary accommodation facility for migrants.



Migration Service director Samira Gozaine said that some 33 of the 66 passengers might have died and many others were injured.



The Cuban embassy in Panama affirmed that the island has traditionally called for a legal, safe and orderly migration which avoids damage to human life.