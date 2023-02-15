Venezuelan and Cuban Foreign Ministry Hold Consultations





Havana, Feb 14 (ACN) The Cuban and Venezuelan foreign ministries held their second session of bilateral consultations to consider media, communication and image issues.



The meeting was presided over by Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal and her Venezuelan counterpart Mercedes Chacin.



The two sides considered proposals to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the communication field, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The meeting also addressed issues like the promotion of digital and cultural diplomacy, actions against media campaigns and the need to boost alternative internet platforms.



The Cuban delegation included the director general of Press, Communication and Image with the Foreign Ministry, Juan Antonio Fernandez, and other directives and officials.



The session followed up on the first meeting of this kind held in Caracas, Venezuela in July 2022.