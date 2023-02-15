Cuba Defends a World Free of Nuclear Weapons





Havana, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified on Tuesday Cuba’s defense of a world free of nuclear weapons.



In tune with celebrations for the 56th anniversary of the Tlatelolco Treaty, signed February 14, 1967 in Mexico, the Cuba foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account that Cuba is honor to be part of a region self-proclaimed a zone of peace



During Cold War times, Latin American and Caribbean nations considered the introduction of nuclear weapons a reason for possible attacks and a boost of the arms race, so they started negotiations that ended with the approval of the Tlatelolco Treaty.



The treaty bans the development, test and deployment of nuclear weapons in this region and it consists of a control system to check its implementation, along two additional protocols aimed other countries which possess nuclear weapons.