Cuban president and PM attend business forum with Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister, are attending today the opening of the Cuba-Algeria Business Forum, which will be held in Havana until February 15.



Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister; Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, minister of foreign trade and foreign investment; and Antonio Carricarte Corona, president of the Cuban chamber of commerce are also taking part in the event.



The Algerian side will be represented by Abdelhak Saihi, minister of health, population and hospital reform, and Abdelkrim Benchiach, ambassador of that African country to Cuba.



The business forum is expected to strengthen the economic ties between both nations and encourage business opportunities in areas of common interest.



The meeting is part of the 23rd Session of the Algeria-Cuba Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which began on Monday in Havana.



During the opening of the meeting, the Cuban head of foreign trade reported that there are 18 agencies and entities of the Caribbean nation with direct participation, to a greater or lesser extent, in relations with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and they are joined by a group of companies in different sectors, which are taking part today in the bilateral business forum.