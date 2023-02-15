Cuba to present experiences in higher education in Dubai





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuba will present its experiences on higher education's role in the strengthening of states' capacities today at the World Government Summit, which is taking place in Dubai.



According to Prensa Latina (PL), the presentation will be given by Gerardo Montenegro, director of Training and Management Studies of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym).



The presentation will address the new modifications implemented by that agency this academic year (started on February 6), in search of flexibilities for a greater number of young people to access university, remain in it and graduate as professionals, but also to ensure a higher quality of graduates.



Cuba currently has 112 university programs, 87 of which are offered in the centers belonging to the MES, in addition to 58 higher-level technical programs, closely linked to the demands of the central state administration agencies.



Opened on Monday, the event brings together in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers and about 10,000 government officials, opinion leaders and global experts from all over the world.



Among the topics to be discussed are global attention such as sustainable future, climate change, the incorporation of science in decision making, transparency in government management, among other aspects that concern nations and their governments.