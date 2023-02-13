Cuba fosters cooperation in event on digital education





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, advocated today for promoting international cooperation alliances in order to achieve quality, equitable, prosperous and diverse education.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat reported that while speaking at the World Conference on Digital Education, which is being held in China, he highlighted the importance of education to ensure the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.



In his speech, the ambassador advocated for digital transformation within the framework of equal opportunities and non-discrimination.



The Cuban representative also described his country's experiences in this area during the pandemic, despite the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.



Washington's unilateral policy, Pereira stressed, significantly affects the Cuban educational system, as it prevents access to computer tools and hinders access to the Internet.



During the event, Cuban official exchanged with China's minister of education, Huai Jinping, to whom he conveyed Cuba's gratitude for his participation in the recently concluded G-77 + China Ministerial Meeting, held in Havana during the International Congress on Pedagogia 2023.



The Conference, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Education of the Asian nation and the China-UNESCO Commission, brought together more than 800 representatives from 130 countries and international organizations to address the issue of digital transformation and the future of education.