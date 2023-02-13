Cuban president's visit to Belize a sign of deep-rooted ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño said that the visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is another sign of the strong ties between the two countries.



The Cuban leader was invited to attend an extraordinary joint session of the National Assembly—the first of its kind held outside Belmopan since it became the capital city—after a meeting with his host in which both stated their interest in strengthening economic, trade and cooperation ties and talked about the agreements of the 8th Summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and, earlier, with the Belizean governor general.



On July 15, 1995, Cuba and Belize established diplomatic relations based on mutual respect, cooperation and solidarity.



Cuban cooperation with Belize in the fields of health care and sports began in 1990. At present, 120 Cuban medical workers and two sport trainers are in the Central American nation and 64 Belizean scholarship holders are in Cuba.